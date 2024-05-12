Master P Says New Orleans Pelicans Would Win Title If They Hired Him As Asst. Coach

Play video content TMZSports.com

The New Orleans Pelicans were swept in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs ... but Master P knows the secret to getting the team on track, telling TMZ Sports he'd transform the team into a championship contender if he were on the coaching staff!

We caught up with the king of New Orleans and his hoops star son, Mercy Miller, at LAX recently and asked him about the Pels’ disappointing end to the season at the hands of the number one seed OKC Thunder.

While many fans have suggested the team move on from Zion Williamson, and some of the other key pieces, P says he’s optimistic about the future of NOLA hoops.

“I think we got a great team, I just think that maybe we got to wait a couple more years,” Master P told us.

It's no secret that P, who told us in 2021 that he wanted to join the Pelicans staff, has long wanted to coach in the NBA, and he believes he could make a big difference.

“Y’all need to put me on the coaching staff next year and we gon’ win the whole thing,” he said.

And, P knows what he's talking about when it comes to basketball ... aside from being a rap legend, he also briefly played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in 1999.

If coaching the Pels doesn’t come to fruition, P will still be around the sport. Mercy committed to the University of Houston in late 2023, and pops has been super supportive.

“He's way better than me at the age he is. I’m just happy and excited for him," P said, adding, "He worked hard.”

“He knows he needs to keep putting the work in and going to University of Houston I feel like all the pieces gon’ come together.”

The young hooper was named a 2024 Wooden Award Boys' High School Player of the Year, and Mercy's honored by all the recognition.

“It’s a blessing man to be in this position as one of the top players in California so I’m just blessed,” Miller said ... “I got a lot of work to do though, I’mma just keep grinding.”