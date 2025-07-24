GloRilla's Attorneys Pick Apart Drug Arrest Police Report After Home Invasion

We broke the story of GloRilla being arrested in Georgia for felony drug possession earlier today, and her legal team is calling the charges a total outrage of justice -- the rapper wasn't even at home!!!

As we told you, Glorilla's house was broken into this weekend ... by the time cops arrived, the suspects were gone -- but investigators say they encountered weed in their search for the burglars, and the rapper was then charged with felony drug possession.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress Saturday around 1:30 AM at a residence in the Atlanta suburbs. The sheriff's office says three suspects entered the house when an "armed occupant fired at the intruders."

Glorilla was not home at the time of the burglary, the sheriff's office said.

The three suspects fled -- no injuries have been reported in the incident, the sheriff's office said. Glo's attorneys say jewelry was stolen.

Deputies executed a search of the area, with K-9 teams and a drone unit. Detectives also responded to the scene ... and deputies reportedly "detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics," according to the sheriff's office. A drug task force was summoned, and a search warrant was secured for the house. "A significant amount of marijuana was discovered in plain view" in the closet of the master bedroom, deputies said.

Glorilla was later charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule One controlled substance. She turned herself in voluntarily at the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday, and was released the same day on bail of $22,260.

Attorneys for Big Glo -- Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling of the Findling Law Firm -- tell TMZ Hip Hop ... "The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become. Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant."

Findling Law Firm adds ... "When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana. Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."