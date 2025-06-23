GloRilla Promotes Kirk Franklin Collab After Controversial Gospel Award

GloRilla and Kirk Franklin aren't sweating criticisms from outside the pulpit after their track won a gospel award at this year's BET Awards.

The two musical powerhouses fused genres and doubled down with the video for "Rain Down On Me" on Monday, directed by iconic hip hop director Benny Boom ... also featuring Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore and Maverick City Music.

The inspirational video features Glo, Kirk and co. getting jiggy by the Calvary Cross ... a collaboration that kicked up plenty of fire and brimstone amongst the Gospel community!!!

Grammy-nominated gospel artist Deitrick Haddon relayed his gripes to TMZ, criticizing the industry -- not GloRilla -- for hyping yet another Kirk Franklin-backed moment while leaving everyone's contributions in the dust.