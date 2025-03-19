LiAngelo Ball and GloRilla Drop Raunchy Strip Club Music Video

Gelo Ball's going from BBB to TNA -- the hooper-turned-rapper just released the visuals for his new track with GloRilla ... and it's chock-full of strippers.

The video for "Can You Please" is set in a strip club ... showing Gelo arriving at the joint in a Ferrari and rocking a jacket from his brother LaMelo's LaFrance clothing line.

The vid gets crazy from there ... with a bunch of women dancing on poles and twerking in front of Ball and his crew.

Gelo even has a few shots in the ladies' dressing room ... rapping along as the dancers gussy up for their guests.

GloRilla -- one of the biggest female rappers out right now -- makes her arrival halfway into the video ... spitting super vulgar bars as the theme continues to play out.

The song's lyrics were a solid indicator of how the project would go ... after all, Gelo says "Baby, can you pleassssse, shake that ass for me? I've been geeked up in this bitch since eleven, it's past three," so no one should be surprised it wasn't filmed in church.

Before the end, Ball also seemingly gives a sneak peek of an unreleased track ... which sounds like it could be another hit.

Ball has certainly been capitalizing after his "Tweaker" single went viral. He's been getting gigs to perform his music all over -- including an NFL halftime show and the Rolling Loud music festival.