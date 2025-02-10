GloRilla Blew $128K Betting on Kansas City Winning Super Bowl LIX

And Eagles Got Nerve Celebratin' To My Song!!!

GloRilla is sharing the Kansas City Chiefs' grief in losing the Super Bowl -- after betting on Patrick Mahomes and the boys, and coming back more than $100K poorer!!!

A dejected GloRilla revealed she lost her $128,000 wager immediately after SBLIX ended last night ... a complete 180 from her earlier post when she was giddy with Megan Thee Stallion in a luxury suite.

To add insult to her injured bank account, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated while blasting her "Yeah Glo!" smash hit in the locker room ... burn!!!

Yall shoulda told me yall had dis planned before i bet on da chiefs 🤦🏼‍♀️🔥 https://t.co/6Yvto91P6O — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 10, 2025 @GloTheofficial

The superstar rapper complained the Dirty Birds could've tipped her off to the fact they planned on turning up to her tune ... probably should've followed in her homegirl Meg's parlay!!!

Had Glo been riding on the winning bandwagon, she would've had the chance to party with the Eagles players, BigXthaPlug, Gillie Da Kid and more. Oh, what a time she missed!!!

