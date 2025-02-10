BigXthaPlug, Gillie Da Kid Go Crazy at Eagles Super Bowl After-Party
The Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of energy left after routing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX -- and they spent it partying with star rapper BigXthaPlug and their diehard fans!!!
TMZ Hip Hop and Sports both obtained footage of the Eagles' official SB after-party in NOLA last night ... the "Take Care" rapper commanded the stage in the same fashion he did during his sold-out tour, and the Eagles winners stood in the back like hype men boosting the show!!!
BigX hails from Texas but the Eagles used his music for fuel this season ... they even walked out to his inspirational hit track "Change Me" -- and you can't argue with the results!!!
The entire venue was completely greened out ... proud Eagles fan Michael Blackson was also onstage, as was C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who rocked out with BigX while waving the Vince Lombardi trophy!!!
Philly sports ambassador Gillie Da Kid later took the mic and led the crowd in the team's adopted anthem -- Too Short's "Blow The Whistle."
We also caught up with C.J. outside the party and he had a gang of smack talk for the Chiefs ... hey, spoils go to the victors!!!