Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

BigXthaPlug, Gillie Da Kid Go Crazy at Eagles Super Bowl After-Party

Philadelphia Eagles After-Party BigXthaPlug, Gillie Da Kid Rock the Mic ... Players Dance Like Champs!!!

Published | Updated
021025-bigxthaplug-eagles-afterparty-kal
FOOTBALL FESTIVITIES
TMZ.com

The Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of energy left after routing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX -- and they spent it partying with star rapper BigXthaPlug and their diehard fans!!!

021025_bigxthaplug_eagles_blow_the_whistle_1971626

TMZ Hip Hop and Sports both obtained footage of the Eagles' official SB after-party in NOLA last night ... the "Take Care" rapper commanded the stage in the same fashion he did during his sold-out tour, and the Eagles winners stood in the back like hype men boosting the show!!!

021025_britain_covey_kal
LIT LOCKER ROOM
Instagram / @brit_covey2

BigX hails from Texas but the Eagles used his music for fuel this season ... they even walked out to his inspirational hit track "Change Me" -- and you can't argue with the results!!!

021025-bigxthaplug-eagles-blow-the-whistle-kal
CELEBRATORY WHISTLE BLOWIN'
TMZ.com

The entire venue was completely greened out ... proud Eagles fan Michael Blackson was also onstage, as was C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who rocked out with BigX while waving the Vince Lombardi trophy!!!

Philly sports ambassador Gillie Da Kid later took the mic and led the crowd in the team's adopted anthem -- Too Short's "Blow The Whistle."

021025_cj_gardner_johnson_kal
HOW DO YOU LIKE ME NOW
TMZSports.com

We also caught up with C.J. outside the party and he had a gang of smack talk for the Chiefs ... hey, spoils go to the victors!!!

related articles