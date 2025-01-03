BigXThaPlug and Crew Fight Fan Who Threw Water While He Was Performing

Play video content TMZ.com

BigXThaPlug and his crew cleaned a fan's clock during his sold-out "Take Care" tour, and TMZ Hip Hop has their showdown -- and ensuing brawl -- all on camera!!!

Multiple sources tell us one particular guy in the crowd was heckling BigX during the rapper's Seattle stop on Dec. 8 ... obnoxiously causing a scene as the "Amar" hitmaker was onstage.

A line was drawn when the heckler threw water at BigX ... and the top-heavy rapper and his crew hopped off the stage to defend themselves.

BigX has a hit track warning the world not to mess wit' "Texas" -- and as you can tell by the guy's bloodied face, he and his crew meant business!!!

We're told the music stopped briefly as police got things in order, but BigX got back onstage and the show went on without a hitch ... as did the last 2 tour spots several days later.

He had a monster year and his 2025 is already shaping up nicely with a country EP collab with Shaboozey, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen and others.

Interestingly enough, BigX kicked out a pair of fighters at his L.A. show a few days prior to this Seattle gig ... his show, his rules!!!