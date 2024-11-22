BossMan DLow Says Breakout Took 5 Years of Hard Work, Talks Ant Edwards Shoutout

Play video content TMZ.com

BossMan DLow is up for Spotify's RapCaviar Rookie Of The Year -- an honor he says was 5 years in the making on his end!!!

Accolades don't come cheap -- neither do his sneakers from Lanvin. It's Big Zaaa!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the red-hot rookie from Florida on Thursday, where we got acquainted with his grind.

Bossman may have popped off big in 2024 with trap classics like "Get In With Me" and "Mr. Pot Scraper," but he assures us he's not a one-hit-or-trick pony. He really put in the work!!!

He's part of a new-gen crop of hitmakers including Cash Cobain and BigXthaPlug ... yet says he's only focused on mastering his lane.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves recently used his Julius Randle lyrics from his song "Dove" to power their win over the Phoenix Suns and cosigns from big-name artists such as Ciara and Moneybagg Yo to show his efforts have been paying off.

But Bossman says the guy who first put him on the rap radar was Tallahassee rapper Wiz Havinn.

We asked Bossman about another one of his collaborators -- GloRilla -- and if he thinks they'd make a quute couple with all that smack they be talking -- in and out the studio.