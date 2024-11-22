Tyga & Alexander 'AE' Edwards Running on Fumes After Epic Birthday Parties

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyga and his main man Alexander 'AE' Edwards went hard in the paint for the "Rack City" rapper's 35th birthday on Wednesday ... and were wearing the after-effects on Thursday!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Last Kings crew at LAX on Thursday en route to Tyga's Rolling Loud show in Thailand this weekend, and got a little chit-chat about his recent birthday blowout, when he rented out Six Flags!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

We brought you the inside scoop -- Tyga, YG, AE, Mustard and more clowned around by the carnival games and rode the roller coasters.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They later hit up Nice Guy in WeHo, where Chris Brown joined the party ... which went all night long. Tyga tells us it was a blast ... that's pretty much all he had until he could recharge on the 20-hour flight!!!

Play video content

Tyga managed to pass the mic to AE, who was also in healing mode in the cut. At least his diamond teeth were still intact.