Tyga Celebrated 'Taste' Going Diamond by Working More
Tyga Going 💎 Is Great And All ... But Gotta Keep Working!!!
Tyga's taking a humble approach to hitting a huge milestone -- his 2018 summertime smash "Taste" just got certified Diamond with 10 million sold!!!
We caught up with T-Raww at LAX this week and he says his "Taste" celebration simply means making more hits -- the grind doesn't stop for plaques -- plaques are a result of the grind!!!
Tyga recently posted up with his record label Empire's execs and got handed his shiny new hardware for his trophy case ... and he tells us the outpour of love was appreciated all across the board.
"Taste" also marked a big win for Offset's career ... and he celebrated the achievement by snapping a matching flick with his Ferrari.
Their duet has been blessing pool parties and BBQ cookouts since it came out in 2018 -- it may be time to give the fans another track to sink their teeth into!!! 👅