Tyga Celebrated 'Taste' Going Diamond by Working More

Going 💎 Is Great And All

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyga's taking a humble approach to hitting a huge milestone -- his 2018 summertime smash "Taste" just got certified Diamond with 10 million sold!!!

We caught up with T-Raww at LAX this week and he says his "Taste" celebration simply means making more hits -- the grind doesn't stop for plaques -- plaques are a result of the grind!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tyga recently posted up with his record label Empire's execs and got handed his shiny new hardware for his trophy case ... and he tells us the outpour of love was appreciated all across the board.

"Taste" also marked a big win for Offset's career ... and he celebrated the achievement by snapping a matching flick with his Ferrari.