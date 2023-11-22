Tyga Celebrates 34th Birthday with Parties in Las Vegas and L.A.

You Only Turn 34 Once ... So I Threw 2 Parties!!!

Play video content

Tyga set out to make his 34th birthday legendary and based on this evidence, he succeeded ... twice, with parties in Vegas and Los Angeles this week surrounded by plenty of his celebrity pals!!!

Tyga's first string of celebrations kicked off inside Vegas' Spearmint Rhino strip club immediately after the F1 racing events, in the early hours of Nov. 19 ... and we're told everybody and their momma showed up.

YG, Saweetie, Swae Lee, Future, French Montana, Coi Leray, Odell Beckham Jr., Nav and Russell Westbrook were all Last Kings and Queens that evening!!!

Tyga's longtime bud Lil Wayne didn't want him to shoulder the load alone having to dole out stacks of cash to the strippers in the venue, and made a very supportive appearance ... his and Fat Joe's classic "Make It Rain" anthem clearly still lives up to that title!!!

Sunday was T-Raww's actual birthday and he enlisted the WTB Agency to morph a private West Hollywood residence into a makeshift club "Studio 34" ... disco ball and all!!!

The 2nd shindig was highlighted by cameos from Leo DiCaprio, Chris Brown, Kaytranada, and Bryson Tiller ... and Saweetie, DDG and 310Babii all grabbed the mic for live performances!!!