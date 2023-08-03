Tyga Performs In Mykonos, Greece Ahead Of YG & Saweetie Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyga looked perfectly in control of his crowd during a recent show out in Mykonos ... despite a ton of rappers catching heat for lackluster performances this year.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of T-Raww calling for all the Greek girls, while blazing through his hits such as "Swish" and "Ayo" at SantAnna Mykonos on July 28.

We're told Tyga got lit on stage for nearly an hour and stayed and partied with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and the rest of the homies throughout the night.

Tyga will be back in the building on August 9 and the successful sets will make for perfect practice when he embarks on his co-headlining tour with YG and Saweetie this fall.

As we told you last month, the trio of Cali superstars will be hitting 14 cities across the West Coast ... and Tyga's been racking up new material to perform ever since.