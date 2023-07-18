YG Announces Joint Tour With Tyga & Saweetie, Planning New Music With Both Of Them

YG is ready to get his show back on the road -- bringing his BFF, Tyga, and his GF, Saweetie, to get in on the action.

The trio of West Coasters popped the lid off their joint "Str8 To The Klub" Tour revealing dates across California, Arizona and Canada and additional support from their fellow Golden State MCs Kamiyah and Wallie The Sensei.

Rap show tour dates have been getting slashed left and right this summer and these guys know where to roam where they're most wanted.

Sources close to the tour also tell TMZ Hip Hop that YG and Saweetie are actively working on new music together, possibly even an EP, and will even be dropping a new video soon.

YG and Tyga also have a joint album that's been in the making for years and just birthed a new single called "Platinum" in June.

Saweetie and YG have also been dating for months ... having been spotted hand-in-hand at several Los Angeles restaurants and even a Mexican getaway vacation.