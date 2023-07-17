The Kid LAROI Out Of Lil Baby Tour As Low Ticket Sales Slash Dates

Lil Baby may have been a little too ambitious in announcing his nationwide tour ... as new reports indicate low ticket sales have forced the superstar rapper to cancel multiple dates.

Interestingly enough, The Kid LAROI has also dropped out of the tour for reasons not fully explained by the Aussie artist.

On Monday, it was revealed Baby's "It's Only Us" tour was dropping 10 cities from those first announced ... Denver, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Louisville, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego -- all cut from the lineup.

Fans who bought tickets to the now-defunct tour stops will receive automatic refunds and the previously announced performers -- GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho -- are still on the bill for the remaining dates ... at least for now.

Baby posted the updated tour dates on his IG but still caused a divide amongst Kid LAROI supporters, fans pissed over the aforementioned cancelations, and also Baby's hometown fans who couldn't understand why he didn't have an Atlanta date.