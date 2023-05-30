YG and Saweetie Romantic Mexican Getaway Pics Confirm They're Dating

YG and Saweetie are officially an item ... and they jetted down to Mexico to let the whole world know they're dating.

The rappers are packing on the PDA down in Cabo -- and there's clearly nothing platonic about their hang.

YG and Saweetie couldn't keep their hands off each other Sunday as they took a romantic dip at their resort ... embracing and making out at the edge of the pool.

Saweetie showed off her assets with a bright pink bikini ... and YG looks pretty happy with his new boo, as he should be.

The holiday weekend trip confirms dating rumors that have swirled around YG and Saweetie for months ... in case you missed it, the speculation began last month when they were seen together at Coachella.