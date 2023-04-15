Celebs at Coachella 2023 Day 1!

Day one of Coachella 2023 was awash with celebs, who came out in droves to party and enjoy the music.

The world's most famous stars descended Friday on the desert festival in Indio, CA, which is home to the wild, back-to-back weekend event.

Among the recognizable faces were The Weeknd, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexa, Tyga, Benny Blanco, Simi Khadra, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Saweetie, Don Toliver, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa and Lewis Hamilton.

Of course, they were all scrambling to see the array of talented performers -- everyone from Blink-182 and Bad Bunny to Pusha-T and Becky G.

Besides all the normal drinking and other stuff that goes on, the A-listers also enjoyed some perks, courtesy of Kendall Jenner.

KJ was hosting her 818 Tequila outpost for festivalgoers so they could get free essentials and 818 limited edition merch on sale.