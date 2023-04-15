Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebs at Coachella 2023 Day 1!

Coachella 2023 Day 1 Brings Out The Stars En Masse!!

4/15/2023 8:45 AM PT
Stars at Coachella Day 1
Launch Gallery
Stars At Coachella Day 1 Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Day one of Coachella 2023 was awash with celebs, who came out in droves to party and enjoy the music.

The world's most famous stars descended Friday on the desert festival in Indio, CA, which is home to the wild, back-to-back weekend event.

Patrick-Schwarzenegger
Backgrid

Among the recognizable faces were The Weeknd, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexa, Tyga, Benny Blanco, Simi Khadra, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Saweetie, Don Toliver, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa and Lewis Hamilton.

camila cabello
Backgrid

Of course, they were all scrambling to see the array of talented performers -- everyone from Blink-182 and Bad Bunny to Pusha-T and Becky G.

Besides all the normal drinking and other stuff that goes on, the A-listers also enjoyed some perks, courtesy of Kendall Jenner.

shawn mendes
Backgrid

KJ was hosting her 818 Tequila outpost for festivalgoers so they could get free essentials and 818 limited edition merch on sale.

Sounds like a pretty good deal. Day two of the fun has already started.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later