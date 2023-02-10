YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Lambo4oe Drop 'Let's Ride' From 'Fast X' Soundtrack

YG and Ty Dolla $ign are riding shotgun for the release of "Let's Ride" ... the first official taste from the soundtrack for "Fast X" and it comes as the film's first trailer drops too.

The leading Left Coasters are joined by up-and-coming Cali rapper, Lambo4oe on the song, which samples The Notorious B.I.G. and BoneThugs-N-Harmony's classic collab "Notorious Thugs."

Ty$ dropped off the song's lyric video Friday so fans can rap along ... and the song is also featured in the trailer. It's highlighting all the explosions, and you know how important that is in a 'Fast and Furious' flick!!!