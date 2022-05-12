Ludacris Buys Private Plane for Honorary Graduation Gift

Ludacris is locking up this year's award for biggest ballin' college graduate -- he's got himself a new private jet just to celebrate his recent degree from Georgia State.

Luda's showing off his shiny new purchase -- a PJ he's planning to use for family vacays, and other trips, we're sure.

He posted the flying flex with the caption #FamilyUpgrade ... a perfect caption, considering his 4th daughter's birth last year.

As we reported, the rapper/actor just received an honorary degree in Music Management from GSU, and he's not even trying to hide how happy he is about his graduation gift.

Once he stepped on board, Luda was belting out "The Jeffersons" theme song. Ya can't deny he's "movin' on up" ... to about 30,000 feet.

The spacious new jet towers over his last plane, which was a Hawker 700, reportedly worth around $20 million.

If you didn't know, Luda took his love for flying to the next level last year by getting his pilot license.

