Tyga & Chloe Bailey Leave West Hollywood Club Together
Tyga & Chloe Bailey Hanging With You Is Sweeter Than Candy!!!
12/27/2023 9:05 AM PT
Tyga and Chloe Bailey have connecting sweet teeth after a late-night hang.
The two music stars were spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in WeHo Tuesday night for a sweet meetup ... Tyg's carrying 2 bags of candy as he headed to his car.
Chloe was all smiles -- likely anticipating the treats ahead -- as she slid into the front passenger seat of T-Raww's whip before they jetted off into the moonlight.
Both Tyga and Chloe enjoy the company of their fellow musicians ... the "Rack City" rapper and Avril Lavigne dated for a chunk of 2023 while Chloe and Gunna dated shortly before he got wrapped up in his current legal situation.
Tyga and Chloe together probably wasn't on anyone's 2023 Bingo card ... but the year's not over yet!!!