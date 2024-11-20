Tyga Celebrates Bday With YG, AE, Mustard, Bobbi Althoff at Six Flags

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyga let the big kid out for a night to celebrate his 35th birthday with a star-studded adventure at an amusement park ... and TMZ Hip Hop has scenes from the festivities!!!

T-Raww rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in SoCal on Wednesday night, and he was all smiles linking with his crew, and later hit a few thrill rides for himself.

The superstar rapper later met up with birthday guests at the carnival games ... YG and his 4Hunnid crew, his day one Alexander "AE" Edwards and Bobbi Althoff all kicked it with the other partygoers.

Tyga and Bobbi went viral with their podcast interview -- might be time to run it back!!!!

Mustard was also in the mix with his GF Brittany Stroud, as was L.A. rap vet Jay 305.

It was fitting Tyga was surrounded by so much love to bring in the year ... he earned his first Diamond certification courtesy of his blockbuster "Taste" hit in September after touring most of 2024.