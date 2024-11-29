Zach Bryan Gets Another Object Thrown At Him On Stage, Stops Show Again

Zach Bryan -- once again -- pushed pause during one of his recent concerts ... because the country singer got another item chucked at him while performing on stage.

Here's the deal ... TMZ's obtained video of Zach rockin' the crowd Wednesday night at his show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon -- and it was about an hour into the show when ZB brought everything to a screeching halt, thanks to one fan.

Zach was in the middle of his 2023 song, "Tourniquet," when something flew up from the crowd and hit him on the leg -- no way of knowing exactly what it was, but it definitely resembled a Zyn nicotine can.

Whatever it was, it was clearly enough to rub Zach the wrong way, 'cause he stopped the music, picked the item up from the ground, and asked who threw it -- before adding, "Let's not be dicks, huh?"

Zach then chucked it back into the crowd and jumped right back into his song ... but ya gotta imagine this kind of stuff is getting old for the guy.

As we reported, things got tense at Zach's concert last weekend at the Tacoma Dome in Washington when an object came flying at him and appeared to hit his guitarist -- Zach also stopped that show to identify who chucked it.

He told the crowd at the time, "Don't throw s*** at concerts" ... but it appears that message didn't make its way to Portland in time for Wednesday's show.