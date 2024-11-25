Zach Bryan Stops Show After Someone Throws Something Onstage

Tense moment at a Zach Bryan concert ... he stopped the show after his guitarist was hit with an object thrown onstage ... and then he called out some folks in the crowd.

The incident went down over the weekend when Zach was performing at the Tacoma Dome in Washington ... video shows him and another artist playing guitar when suddenly an object comes flying at them.

Unclear what exactly was thrown, but it looked like it hit Zach's guitarist and fell to the stage floor.

Zach stops the music and picks up the object before walking over to the mic and asking the crowd to help identify the culprit.

With no immediate answer, Zach tells everyone in the building ... "Don't throw s*** at concerts."

Zach tries once again to find out who the chucker here was, and he says whoever it was should be kicked out of the venue. The show eventually resumes.

