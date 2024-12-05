BigXthaPlug Kicks Out Fans Disrupting Show With Weak Fight

Fans Came To See Me Rap!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

BigXthaPlug had zero tolerance for a couple of fightin' fans disrupting his show in Los Angeles last night -- and had security swiftly throw both of the dudes out, so fans could enjoy the show!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of BigX on his Take Care Tour at The Regent in DTLA … performing the fan-favorite track “Law & Order” -- you know, the one that borrows its bounce from the series Ice-T helped build.

The Dallas-born rap star didn’t even get to his “woo-wop” rhymes when he spotted a couple guys scrapping and immediately stopped the show for some law & order on his terms!!!

The fight didn’t appear to be that serious -- BigX’s point EXACTLY -- and he told security to kick them out.

You can see one guy attempting to plead his case but BigX didn’t care ... he saw their haymakers only hurt a pair of sunglasses. If you're gonna fight, do it right!!!

BigX wasn't rattled that much either ... he restarted the "Law & Order" track and blitzed through the finish with his 600 Ent. labelmates Ro$ama, DJ Bubba, Yung Hood and the rest of the 6ixers on stage.

Play video content TMZ.com

We spoke to Big X in October right before "Take Care" dropped ... and his year-end stats on Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay validate the classic he told us he'd deliver!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.