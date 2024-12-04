Andrew Schulz Roasts Kendrick Lamar Over Chris Brown, R. Kelly, 'South Park' Support

Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh responded to Kendrick Lamar's "wacced out murals" lyrics ultimatum about protecting Black women with fine-tuned sarcasm -- by challenging the star rapper's past defense of Chris Brown and R. Kelly on his resume!!!

The latest episode of their Flagrant podcast came in hot gunning hard at Kung Fu Kenny with jokes ... Kendrick's "GNX" opener called out Schulz for poking fun at BW stereotypes -- and the track is currently blazing high on the Billboard Hot 100!!!

Schultz scoffed at the notion Hip Hop is a safe hub for BW, given the amount the term "bitches and hoes" pops up in lyrics ... but the comedian didn't stop there.

He also gave Kendrick flak for his 2014 "Autumn Leaves" collab with Breezy, and that time back in 2018 he threatened Spotify after the idea to remove Kellz music from the platform was being tossed around.

K. Dot's association with "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker was also weaponized ... the trio is releasing a comedy film in 2025 but Schultz called him a hypocrite for standing with them after they created the controversial "Token Black" character.