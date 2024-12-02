Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' Dominates Billboard Hot 100, 'Squabble Up' Goes No. 1

Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" dominance wasn't just felt on the Billboard 200 album chart -- the pgLang gang leader also has 7 out of the Top 10 new entries in the Hot 100!!!

Billboard unveiled the singles chart on Monday, revealing K. Dot's owned the Hot 100 with the top 5 entries, in addition to the number 8 and number 9 slots ... newcomers Lucky Gunplay and Dody6 have their first Billboard entries as a result.

The cherry on top comes with Kendrick's newest banger "Squabble Up," which is also the new top song in the country -- his 3rd No. 1 record this year, behind the lawsuit-attracting "Not Like Us" and Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That"!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

We just spoke to RJMrLA about his cameo in the "Squabble Up" video -- he couldn't decide which was better between it and "Not Like Us" because he considers both to be certified anthems.