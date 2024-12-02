Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' Dominates Billboard Hot 100, 'Squabble Up' Goes No. 1
Kendrick Lamar Smokin' On Hot 100 Pack 'Squabble Up' Tops Billboard Chart
Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" dominance wasn't just felt on the Billboard 200 album chart -- the pgLang gang leader also has 7 out of the Top 10 new entries in the Hot 100!!!
Billboard unveiled the singles chart on Monday, revealing K. Dot's owned the Hot 100 with the top 5 entries, in addition to the number 8 and number 9 slots ... newcomers Lucky Gunplay and Dody6 have their first Billboard entries as a result.
The cherry on top comes with Kendrick's newest banger "Squabble Up," which is also the new top song in the country -- his 3rd No. 1 record this year, behind the lawsuit-attracting "Not Like Us" and Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That"!!!
We just spoke to RJMrLA about his cameo in the "Squabble Up" video -- he couldn't decide which was better between it and "Not Like Us" because he considers both to be certified anthems.
JasonMartin saluted K. Dot once again, this time for not even needing the "NLU" heat to move his chart-topping 319K units ... just pure West Coast adrenaline!!!