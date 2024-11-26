Rob Markman Says Drake's Team Wanted Him To Fix Battle Against Kendrick Lamar

Play video content

The Hip Hop podcast community is in absolute shambles in light of Drake's bombshell lawsuit targeting UMG and iHeartRadio for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" boom ... and Genius' Head of Artist Relations Rob Markman claims, Drake was playing shiesty behind the scenes himself!!!

Markman also hosts his independent "Not a Podcast" ... well, podcast and claimed on Tuesday that someone tied to Drake's camp contacted him at the height of the battle to "show The Boy some love" ... when the tides were turning against him.

The vet journalist says the OVO adjacents admitted he was unbiased and while they didn't offer money, offered to allow him whitelisted access to Drake's music to boost the quality of his videos -- an offer Rob says he declined in the name of hip hop credibility!!!

As you know, several diss tracks exploded on the DSPs over the summer including "Not Like Us" and Drake complains that the powers that be conspired a campaign against him using bots and payola.

Markman covered the battle every step of the way and says he called it like he saw it, which aligns with much of the internet's opinion that Drake took the L to Kendrick.

In a nutshell, Kendrick beat Drake at the current music industry hijinks.