Charlamagne Rips Drake for UMG Lawsuit, Validates Glasses Malone

Drake's lawsuit against the powers that helped make "Not Like Us" a cultural phenomenon proves he knows NOTHING about Hip Hop culture, says Charlamagne Tha God, who's calling "The Boy" the supreme donkey of the day!!!

"The Breakfast Club" co-host was on vacay last week and echoed much of the disgust we heard from Peter Rosenberg, Joe Budden and others for Drake's lack of awareness, considering that he also participated in the grimy 2024 Rap Wars.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

CThaGod predicted Drake's "white side" and investors at UMG would convince him to file a lawsuit several months ago, on the 500th episode of his 'Brilliant Idiots' podcast.

Play video content TMZ.com

The moment came full circle on Monday when Charlamagne pinned Drake with "Donkey of the Day" and labeled him a hypocrite for running the narrative that Kendrick abused his girlfriend Whitney Alford, and fathered a child with his manager Dave Free.

The allegations were the foundation of Drake's final Kendrick diss "The Heart Pt. 6" — but Charlamagne says no one told Drake to tap out after that. Kendrick just simply outperformed him and now he can't handle it!!!

The hypocrisy didn't stop there ... Charlamagne firmly believes any UMG bots that helped "Not Like Us" also helped Drake throughout his career!!!

J. Cole's '2014 Forest Hills Drive' 10th anniversary show at Madison Square Garden had a reported 150K people in queue during pre-sale. pic.twitter.com/8xzhQ6Tuh4 — chart data (@chartdata) December 2, 2024 @chartdata

He advised Drake to take a page out of J. Cole's book of nostalgia ... nobody even remembers him in the battle because they're too busy re-celebrating "2014 Forest Hills Drive!!!"

Glasses Malone has been screaming Drake is a cultural outsider for years, and Charlamagne finally agrees after fighting him relentlessly on the topic.