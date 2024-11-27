Joe Budden Calls Drake 'Sack Of S***' Over 'Not Like Us', UMG Lawsuit

Play video content Joe Budden Network

Joe Budden has always had a complicated relationship with Drake on the Hip Hop front but isn't cutting him ANY slack for the lawsuit he's filed targeting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" -- Joe says Drake had it coming because he's a Grade A 💩!!!

On the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," the crew was analyzing the lawsuit from all angles when Joe couldn't contain his anger and unloaded on Drake.

JB didn't mince his lyrical descriptions ... "Drake's a lying, manipulative, sack of s***" who sneaks behind his rap peers and dangles cash in their baby mother's faces!!!

His co-host Ish explained his reaction to the lawsuit is a reaction to how he stands up to adversity ... Joe called it a result of Drake's selfishness.

Joe also hinted that Drake blew off a producer whose mother had just died ... which ties into the Metro Boomin's recent admission that his role in the 2024 Rap Wars against Drake was a personal issue!!!

Metro's mother tragically died in June 2022 and Joe claims Drake said something along the lines of, "IDGAF that your mom died ... where my beat at, yo?" Understandable a beef would pop off if that's true.