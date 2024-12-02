Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' Beats 'Wicked' Soundtrack for No. 1 Album

Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" album was a surprise drop but his timing has proved to be perfect ... he has the top album in the country, even bigger than the more promoted "Wicked" soundtrack!!!

Billboard rolled out the final tally for K. Dot's new age West Coast classic on Monday, which moved 319K album equivalent units ... making a Munchkin out of the 139K units the "Wicked" soundtrack sold!!!

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify album.

Maybe they should have let fans sing in theaters ... could've spread the word about the OST.

"GNX" is Kendrick's 5th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 Chart, which instantly won over fans addressing the Drake beef aftermath and Lil Wayne's revolt over the upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Play video content TMZ.com