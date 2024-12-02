Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' Beats 'Wicked' Soundtrack for No. 1 Album
Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' Pulls In Wicked Numbers #1 On Billboard!!!
Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" album was a surprise drop but his timing has proved to be perfect ... he has the top album in the country, even bigger than the more promoted "Wicked" soundtrack!!!
Billboard rolled out the final tally for K. Dot's new age West Coast classic on Monday, which moved 319K album equivalent units ... making a Munchkin out of the 139K units the "Wicked" soundtrack sold!!!
Maybe they should have let fans sing in theaters ... could've spread the word about the OST.
"GNX" is Kendrick's 5th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 Chart, which instantly won over fans addressing the Drake beef aftermath and Lil Wayne's revolt over the upcoming Super Bowl performance.
The project also shares the spotlight with several California-bred rappers ... RJMrLA was featured in the "Squabble Up" video without even knowing he was being filmed for the music video!!!