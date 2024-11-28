'Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Tells Fans to Sing in Theaters If They Feel It

Play video content NBC

As the debate rages on whether it is rude to sing aloud in the theater during "Wicked" showings ... one of the stars is telling fans to belt that s***!

Cynthia Erivo was a guest Thursday during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ... where she was asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the debate topic.

Cynthia -- who plays Elphaba -- said fans should sing their hearts out in showing if they are feeling it ... after all, the cast did!

Since the musical blockbuster dropped last week ... an online debate raged over whether it was OK for people to sing aloud in showings -- obviously some thought it was awesome ... while others thought it was rude.

While raking in tons of dough at the box office ... "Wicked" has also sparked fans to wear costumes to the theater ... which has not worked out so well for some.

A few videos posted to TikTok showed customers having to wash the green paint off their faces ... a long-standing AMC rule banning face coverings.