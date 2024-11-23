'Wicked' Movie Theater Merch Pops Up on eBay With Expensive Price Tags

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are making their fans a lot of money ... because folks who went to see their new "Wicked" movie are selling theater merch online for big bucks.

Movie theaters across the country are hawking all sorts of collectible "Wicked" merchandise on opening weekend, and the memorabilia is already finding its way to eBay ... with some people shelling out fat stacks to get their hands on this moment in pop culture.

The high-end stuff is going for about $200 ... that's the price for a couple of popcorn buckets and wands from a Cinemark showing.

Ponying up $195 gets you a lantern bucket, Glinda and Elphaba popcorn tins, and heart enamel pins. A single Glinda popcorn bucket tin and a Glinda topper cup will set you back $80.

The biggest seller appears to be a "Wicked" witch hat cup and popcorn bucket bundle from Regal Cinemas ... one reseller has it up for $85 on eBay and has already sold 25 of these puppies.

This may be a better deal ... someone wants $68 for three popcorn buckets and a hat sipper cup.

With all the interest in the movie theater merch, it will be interesting to see the final box office numbers for Ariana's big movie.