Ariana Grande Gets Emotional as She Thanks Fans on 'Wicked' Release Day

Ariana Grande is serving a whole lotta gratitude as "Wicked" finally hits theaters -- gushing over fans and even poking fun at her press tour emotions, saying, "Who’s surprised?"

The singer got real with fans on IG Stories Friday ... flipping the script on their gratitude, saying that while they thank her for changing their lives, she says they’ve massively impacted hers, too -- helping her in countless ways over the years.

Ariana made it clear she wouldn’t be where she is today without them, saying her supporters have held her hand and healed her heart over the past decade.

She also gave a shout-out to fans for their patience during what they dubbed "the drought" while she poured herself into "Wicked." After loads more of love, she signed off with, "I love you, See you at the theater."

Ariana, who’s playing Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, also dropped a ton of BTS pics, cranking up the hype for one of the year’s most anticipated movies even more.