Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Defend 'Crying' in 'Wicked' Press Tour Interviews

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are feeling "Popular" ahead of the release of "Wicked" ... admitting they've cried through a number of press interviews for the musical movie.

The actresses, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in the new flick, stopped by "Today" to discuss their special bond ... revealing it's part of the reason they've shed a tear or two while promoting the movie.

Cynthia said a few journalists have wept with them while discussing the highly anticipated movie, sharing they've broken out in tears over all the love. The internet has certainly had a field day over the pair's tearful reactions, too ... roasting both Cynthia and Ari in a number of posts on X.

Ariana was quick to apologize for their emotional reaction to the press tour, quipping ... "We're sorry. Much to the annoyance of many."

Yet, per Cynthia, they "can't help it," as she and Ariana have been on "such a long journey" to bring "Wicked" to the big screen.

She added ... "For both of us, it's just a huge dream come true."

Ariana expressed a similar sentiment, saying she's been profoundly moved by people's first reactions to seeing the film.

Ariana and Cynthia even made it clear their friendship isn't just for show ... detailing the number of shared tattoos they've gotten throughout making "Wicked" -- including one secret one, which they wouldn't elaborate on.