Get ready to be transported to the Emerald City because we're just a few weeks away from the premiere of Wicked! But while you're waiting for the film to fly into theaters, you can get the magic started a little early thanks to all the wickedly wonderful collaborations launched this month.

Whether you're feeling positively green like Elphaba or beautifully bubbly like Glinda, there's sure to be something you'll love. Brands like Vera Bradley, Aerie and H&M have all partnered up with Wicked to conjure up enchanting items to add a little Oz-inspired flair to your life. From limited-edition makeup palettes to cozy sweat sets and rose-colored glasses, Wicked fans will certainly be spellbound with any of these gifts!

Make your own magic with Foster Grant’s spellbinding sunglasses collection inspired by Wicked. The collection includes eight different pieces, featuring glasses in the style of both Glinda and Elphaba. If you’re into rose-color glasses with a little extra glitter or are going for a darker vibe that’ll have you feeling positively green, there’s definitely a style you’ll love.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I grew up with this brand and these live up to the name. These feel really great. I was a licensed optician for years. These are definitely molded and not carved, which accounts for the price. For this price point they are awesome. I will proudly wear them. The case is cute and the built-in cloth is a nice touch."

Wicked Crocs

Crocs teamed up with Wicked to create the ultimate shoe collection inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. The Elphaba Classic Croc is crafted with a green metallic upper and a sole with green detailing reminiscent of the film. It also features a black ruched cuff around the heel strap and comes with six themed Jibbitz, including a glow-in-the-dark "Defy Gravity" charm.

Meanwhile, the Glinda-inspired shoe features a platform heel with bubble detailing and a pink, shimmering upper. It comes with six themed Jibbitz including a crown and a golden charm reading "The Best Witch of All."

Vera Bradley Duffel Wicked Collection

Vera Bradley has put a wonderfully Wicked spin on their large original duffel in honor of the upcoming film. Their iconic quilted bag is available as part of both the emerald green Elphaba collection and the perfectly pink Glinda collection. The Elphaba-inspired print features enchanting foliage detailing while Glinda's design weaves butterflies into its floral pattern.

This spacious and lightweight bag is perfect for weekend getaways and offers ample storage space for wherever your travels take you -- even to the Emerald City! Plus, it's just one of many bags Vera Bradley designed for the movie collab.

H&M Wicked Collection

H&M has got you covered if you're looking for "wickedly" trendy pieces to add to your wardrobe. As part of their Wicked collab, the retailer designed a number of fun items including graphic tees and hoodies. Their perfectly oversized boxy tee features an Elphaba and Glinda graphic along with the movie’s embroidered logo, while their zip up sweatshirt highlights the film’s name in a silver graphic.

The H&M Wicked collection also includes a quilted makeup bag as well as an embroidered appliqué sweatshirt, a sleep mask and even some chic fashion-forward garments like an asymmetrical dress and tube top.

Wicked Makeup Available at Ulta Beauty

Whether you're feeling beautifully bubbly or have that emerald allure, you'll be bewitched by the offerings at Ulta Beauty this season. The cosmetics retailer has stocked up on Wicked collabs, from OPI's deep green and bright pink nail polishes to IT Brushes' limited edition blush and foundation brushes.

Of course, Ulta is also carrying Ariana Grande's signature makeup line, r.e.m., which has released their own Wicked collab. From eyeshadow palettes to fragrances, the brand thought of it all. And if you just want to try everything out, you can pick up either the Elphaba or Galinda makeup set, which includes a liquid eyeshadow, blush & lip stick, eyeliner, and lipstick.

Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Collection

Funko Pop! knows a thing or two about being POPular so Wicked fans, get ready to expand your collection. The brand recently released a new collab with the highly anticipated movie, sharing their very own Elphaba and Glinda vinyl figures. Funko also dropped several other characters from the film including Fiyero and Madame Morrible.

And if you make your Funko Pop! purchase on Amazon, you'll have exclusive access to Elphaba's glitter figurine which is only available through the online retailer.

Wicked Dolls from Mattel

For Barbie lovers, Mattel has released a line of fashion dolls dedicated to Wicked. Featuring Glinda in her ruffled pink ball gown and tiara, and Elphaba outfitted in her dramatic cape and witch's hat, these dolls capture the true essence of the characters in the film. The collection also includes Nessarose wearing her puff sleeve dress and comes with her ornately detailed wheelchair ... as well as a bewitching Madame Morrible doll.

Mattel has also released several alternate designs of the dolls, including versions where Glinda and Elphaba can sing.

Aerie x Wicked

Get cozy this winter in the limited-edition Aerie x Wicked capsule collection. Featuring the brand's super soft Big Chill sweatshirt and sweatpants, the matching set comes in three different colorways and prints. Whether you’re looking for a simple look with just the Wicked logo or a graphic pullover featuring Glinda and Elphaba, Aerie has got you covered.

The collection also includes pink and green striped Real Soft crew socks as well as graphic tees, boxer shorts and a sleep mask.

Franco Bedding Wicked Collection

You'll be dreaming of defying gravity while you snuggle up in your Wicked bedding from Franco. The home retailer teamed up with the highly anticipated flick to release a line of sheets, comforters and pillowcases featuring iconic imagery from the film. Their high quality bedding is crafted from super soft and long lasting microfiber material that will keep you warm and cozy all through the night.

Plus, Franco also crafted a satin pillowcase set, emblazoned with the phrase, "Take Flight, Fly Free, Defy Gravity" -- meaning you'll be sleeping in style and wake up with perfect hair.

Wicked LEGO Collection

LEGO fans of all ages are sure to love something from the brand's recently released Wicked collab. They'll have the chance to bring the movie to life in LEGO sets depicting recognizable and beloved moments from the movie.

Ranging from 304 to 945 pieces, these sets range in difficulty levels, appealing to young fans and LEGO collectors alike.

Get Your Own Wicked Costumes

Get decked out as your favorite character from the film in these spellbinding Wicked dresses and costumes. Whether you or your little one are getting fancy for the premiere, playing dress up, or just really like Glinda and Elphaba's style, these pieces are sure to fit the bill.

Glinda's shimmering pink gown and Elphaba's cape and witch’s hat are available in both children and adult sizes.

Wicked Plushes

Add a touch of Wicked magic to your plush collection with these movie-accurate stuffed animals from The Noble Collection. Crafted with premium plush fabric, these Cowardly Lion Cub and Chistery toys are super soft and feature the Wicked logo embroidered in fine gold thread on the rear left paw. They're sure to be loved, whether you're a collector or a young fan!