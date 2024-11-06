Ariana Grande Teases Career Pivot, Wants to Do More Musical Theater

Says 'Thank U, Next' to Pop Music

Ariana Grande's stint in the "Wicked" movie musical won't be the last time fans see her acting while singing ... the pop star just hinted she wants to keep doing musical theater.

The singer swung by the "Las Culturistas" podcast, which is cohosted by her "Wicked" costar Bowen Yang as well as Matt Rogers, and she teased her future plans for her career ... including a potential pivot away from pop music.

While Ariana assured those listening that she still plans to make music, especially pop tunes, she hinted a break from the genre may be in her near future.

She said ... "I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years."

Ariana -- who got her start in Broadway's "13: The Musical" as a kid -- said she loves acting, especially musical theater.

She continued ... "Reconnecting with this part of myself ... who loves comedy and it heals me to do that -- finding roles to use these parts of myself."

Ariana's confession comes weeks ahead of her debut in the highly anticipated film adaptation of "Wicked," a prequel musical about the witches from "The Wizard of Oz."

Ariana is playing Glinda the Good Witch opposite Cynthia Erivo's Wicked Witch of the West ... though, anyone who knows the story knows those titles don't accurately reflect the characters' true colors.

The Grammy winner's performance is already garnering rave reviews, with Kristin Chenoweth -- the original Glinda in "Wicked" -- declaring on social media last week Ariana was "born to play this role."