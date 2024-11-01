Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Arrive in Sydney Arm in Arm Ahead of Wicked Premiere

Ariana Grande made a grand entrance into Sydney Friday, arriving arm-in-arm with her boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

They were joined by their fellow cast members Cynthia Erivo and Marissa Bode ahead of the the premiere of the highly anticipated film. As you can see from the photos, the two showed off their undeniable chemistry, smiling and staying close to each other.

However, eventually Ariana noticed the paparazzi snapping photos and filming them and the two quickly unlocked arms after.

Play video content BACKGRID

The group later got into an awaiting SUV and left for the city. Ariana and Ethan began dating in the summer of 2023. She plays Glinda in the film while Ethan took on the role of Boq. They became close and started dating sometime after filming hours and hours together while in production in the U.K. last year.