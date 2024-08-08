Ariana Grande Details Conflicted Feelings About Music Leaks

Play video content First We Feast / Hot Ones

Ariana Grande is laying it all out about the "dehumanizing" impact of hackers leaking her music -- she says she’s got mixed feelings about the whole mess.

The singer spilled her thoughts while digging into spicy wings on "Hot Ones" ... she says she’s been obsessively trying to uncover how her tunes get out before she releases them ... 'cause it's been crushing not being able to drop music on her own terms.

On the flip side, Ariana tried to spin it positively ... likening the leaks to a weird kind of gratitude for fans wanting her music so badly they’re going to extremes to get it.

It was an interesting take, and it had "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans -- who asks celebs questions as they eat dangerously spicy wings -- awkwardly chuckling along ... but Ariana wasn’t backing off, doubling down she was stuck between those two POVs.

Ariana has had some time to stew over it ... 'cause back in February, she went after music leakers with a fierce, no-nonsense attitude when her sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin -- including the track "Fantasize" -- got leaked on TikTok.