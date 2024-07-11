Ariana Grande's Brother Defends Her Over Cannibalism Claims

Frankie Grande is jumping to Ariana Grande's defense over some viral cannibalism claims on TikTok -- all cooked up to scare fans away from buying her concert tickets.

Ariana's big bro took to X Thursday to fire at fans spreading rumors that cops found human remains in his sister's starter house years ago ... cackling over the crazy claims.

Play video content TikTok / @iamtrixievegas

If you haven't seen the original TikTok, check it out ... it's a social media user making the claims without providing any sort of evidence to back up the point -- but, some people took it as fact and started pushing the rumor anyway.

FG says the fans who fanned the cannibal flames have hit a more creative -- and lower level -- than they've ever gone ... reaching deeper depths with each passing day according to the Broadway star.

Of course, Frankie wanted to hype up his family too ... putting the focus back on her success, by adding, "Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme!" before pointing out how she's a vegan.

Play video content 6/17/24 Podcrushed

Worth noting, Ariana found herself in a cannibalism controversy last month ... when she said during a podcast interview with Penn Badgley she'd want to have a sit-down with infamous cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Play video content

We broke the story ... the family of Jeffrey Dahmer victim, Tony Hughes, blasted the pop star -- saying she should apologize and adding it makes her seem "sick in her mind."