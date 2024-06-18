Ariana Grande Defends Speaking Voice Change After Criticism

Play video content Podcrushed

Ariana Grande is clapping back at folks dragging her online for switching up her speaking voice mid-interview -- she says it's intentional, and necessary to protect the golden goose ... that voice of hers.

Here's the deal ... a clip from Ariana's recent appearance on Penn Badgley's "Podcrushed" podcast is making the rounds on social media ... with folks pointing to a drastic change in her voice in the middle of conversation. It happens at about 35 seconds in, in the clip above.

Ariana's speaking in a lower voice before her pitch suddenly gets higher as she changes topics ... causing some online to accuse her of being fake.

But, the pop star says not so fast ... replying in the comments of the viral TikTok video that started this whole controversy.

Ariana says she intentionally changes her vocal placement between high and low depending on how much singing she's been doing, and she says it's a habit she's practiced for the last 2 years in order to preserve her vocal health.

The same issue previously came up when Ariana presented an award at the 2024 Oscars ... and she's said she worked tirelessly to transform her voice for her starring role in "Wicked."

