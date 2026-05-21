Eagles' Nolan Smith Arrested For Allegedly Speeding At 135 MPH

Officers Say He Went 135 MPH In A 70 Zone

Philadelphia Eagles star Nolan Smith was arrested for allegedly driving at an eye-popping rate of speed on Friday ... with officials claiming the linebacker reached 135 miles per hour before being pulled over.

The 25-year-old former Georgia Bulldog was taken to a jail in Georgia on Friday ... and according to an inmate information sheet obtained by TMZ Sports, the 6'7", 250-pound athlete was booked for speeding in excess of maximum limits and reckless driving.

The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says Smith was driving 65 miles over the 70 MPH speed limit on the interstate prior to his arrest around 11 PM.

Smith made bond and was released an hour later.

The former first-round pick has a court date set for July ... but he won't have to show face if he coughs up the dough for his fines related to the incident.

Smith is the latest Georgia Bulldog to have a driving-related issue -- there have been several current and former players tied to the program busted for speeding or racing in recent years.