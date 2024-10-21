Elvira Slams Ariana Grande for Diva Behavior During Meet and Greet

Ariana Grande may play Glinda the Good Witch in the "Wicked" musical movie ... but Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, is calling her out on some alleged diva behavior.

The Queen of Halloween participated in a Q&A at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California recently ... where she was asked about her past celebrity experiences, including one with the pop diva.

As Elvira put it ... the singer attended one of her events with around 20 guests -- free of charge -- and even came backstage to meet the TV personality.

During the encounter, Ariana asked Elvira if her loved ones could take a series of pictures with the horror hostess ... a request Elvira happily obliged.

However, when Elvira asked for a similar photo with Ari ... the chart-topper essentially told her "thank u, next." Specifically, Elvira recalled Ariana shooting her down and saying, "No, I don’t really do that."

Elvira added ... "Then she left before my show started. All her relatives stayed and she took off. I'm just sayin'."

Elvira's admission has since sparked strong reactions on social media ... with some siding with the Mistress of Darkness, claiming this was worse than Ariana's infamous donut-licking incident.

Yet, others have sided with Ariana, defending her rejection wasn't that big of a deal ... with some even asking, "who's elvira?"