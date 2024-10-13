Ariana Grande Mimics Multiple Famous Female Singers in 'SNL' Monologue

Ariana Grande's got her own distinct voice, but she can still imitate just about any big singer in Hollywood ... paying tribute to some incredible female vocalists during her tongue-in-cheek "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

The singer-songwriter hosted 'SNL' for the second time ... having first helmed the program way back in 2016 -- pointing out how when she hosted last time, America also had a female nominee for president, and hoping it goes better for Kamala Harris than Hillary Clinton.

Grande then says she's lucky she's to star in the movie version of the Broadway show "Wicked" -- set for release next month -- before adding she doesn't plan on singing during this show, just taking on host duties.

Of course, the gag is she's handed a mic almost immediately ... and launches into a three-minute+ sing-song monologue -- doing everything she promise-sings she won't.

One of the most impressive moments ... Ariana saying she won't sing like Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus or Gwen Stefani -- before hitting every note just like they would. Ya gotta hear it to believe it.

She also cracked a wicked "Wicked" joke ... saying she wouldn't talk about the new flick -- before running into Bowen Yang totally decked out in Glinda pink and telling him the sketch has been cut.

Ariana did more singing in the show than her monologue suggests ... singing to some extent in about half of the aired sketches -- so, she didn't take the night off as much as she joked she might.

However, Stevie Nicks handled performance duties on the night ... so Ariana did get to enjoy a couple short breaks in-between quick changes.