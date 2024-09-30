Ariana Grande Denies 'Worst Version' of Ethan Slater Romance Rumors

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to gossip about her love life ... setting the record straight for the first time after debuting her romance with Ethan Slater last year.

The singer addressed the speculation surrounding the origin of her relationship with her "Wicked" costar in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

While it's been widely reported that Ariana and Ethan got together after separating from their respective spouses at the time, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay ... it hasn't stopped people from wondering if there's more to the story.

Ariana admitted the public curiosity about her relationship hasn't gotten any easier, especially as "negativity" was fueled by "disreputable tabloids."

She continued ... "Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills."

Still, the pop star said "the most disappointing part" was how so many people believed "the worst version of it" ... though, said she'll "never go into certain details" about her journey with Ethan.

AG did defend her boyfriend from critics, however ... gushing about the Broadway star's kind nature.

Play video content

She added ... "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls**t tabloid can rewrite in real life."

Ariana and Ethan were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023 ... after word spread about the singer's split from her hubby of 2 years and ES filing for divorce from the mother of his child.

Ariana and Ethan proceeded to keep a low profile amid the gossip ... stepping out for rare date nights over the last year. Yet, the duo has indicated they're ready to be a bit more public with an evening out at a 2024 Stanley Cup playoff hockey game back in June.