Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Embrace at 'Wicked' Premiere

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are letting everyone get a glimpse of their mostly private relationship ... engaging in some light PDA at the NYC premiere of "Wicked" Thursday night!

The couple hit the red carpet in the Big Apple -- Ariana wearing a pink gown to match her character, Glinda, and Ethan all dressed up in a navy blue suit with a black tie.

While usually keeping some distance in public, Ariana couldn't help but wrap her arms around her man ... and he pulls her in for a tight embrace while cameras flashed.

It's a sweet moment for the pair ... who really owe their relationship to the new film -- having met on the film's London set back in 2022 when Ethan joined the cast as Boq.

Though it's widely reported Ethan and Ariana started dating after separating from their respective spouses, it hasn't stopped fans from wondering if that's the whole truth. Ariana recently came out and denied the "worst version" of the narrative.

Both Ariana and Ethan filed for divorce from their respective spouses last year ... and, sources told us they've started living together in NYC this year.

We've seen a more loved-up Ethan and Ariana in recent days ... walking arm in arm ahead of the premiere in Australia and even packing on the PDA in front of their "Wicked" costars earlier this year.