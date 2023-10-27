Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Stays Quiet Leaving Divorce Hearing

Play video content TMZ.com

Ethan Slater is keepin' it quiet on his love life with Ariana Grande ... refusing to spill any relationship tea while stepping out of court after a divorce hearing.

The actor/singer was leaving a New York courtroom Friday following an appointment to handle the ongoing divorce and custody proceedings with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

Ethan didn't wanna chat, even when asked about Ariana. We also touched on his plans for co-parenting once his divorce is finalized, but all he gave was a smirk.

TMZ broke the story, Ethan and Ariana were spotted together last week on a date night in NYC, grabbing a a private table in the heart of Manhattan. Witnesses told us they were definitely flirty and touchy-feely during the night out.

They also took to Disney World last month, getting a VIP tour ... so their relationship certainly hasn't turned sour.

Remember, Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly in July, and sources told us Ethan "desperately" wants to co-parent their infant son.