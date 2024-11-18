Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Stun at 'Wicked' Premiere in London

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Wicked' Awesome Time In London ... Cast Looks From Premiere

Launch Gallery
uk goes green Launch Gallery
Getty

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are bringing "Wicked" in for a landing ... appearing at a film premiere in London ahead of the much-anticipated movie's release in theaters.

1118-wicked-movie-premiere-london-red-carpet-looks-photos-primary-2
Getty

Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang joined Ariana, Cynthia and the rest of the cast Monday on the green carpet across the pond ... and everyone was looking super stylish.

1118-wicked-movie-premiere-london-red-carpet-looks-photos-primary-3
Getty

Jeff had a furry ensemble from Burberry ... he's playing The Wizard in the new musical.

Bowen, meanwhile, busted out a cute pink purse to go with his suit ... and his trademark glasses. The 'SNL' star is playing Pfannee on the big screen here.

1118-wicked-movie-premiere-london-red-carpet-looks-photos-primary-4
Getty

Other cast members dressed to the nines include Jon M. Chu, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode, Stephen Schwartz, Jonathan Bailey and Munroe Bergdorf ... just to name a few.

The movie's been a long time coming for folks, and now the big week is finally here. Check out the gallery to get in a 'Wicked' good mood.

related articles