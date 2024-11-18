Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Stun at 'Wicked' Premiere in London

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are bringing "Wicked" in for a landing ... appearing at a film premiere in London ahead of the much-anticipated movie's release in theaters.

Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang joined Ariana, Cynthia and the rest of the cast Monday on the green carpet across the pond ... and everyone was looking super stylish.

Jeff had a furry ensemble from Burberry ... he's playing The Wizard in the new musical.

Bowen, meanwhile, busted out a cute pink purse to go with his suit ... and his trademark glasses. The 'SNL' star is playing Pfannee on the big screen here.

Other cast members dressed to the nines include Jon M. Chu, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode, Stephen Schwartz, Jonathan Bailey and Munroe Bergdorf ... just to name a few.