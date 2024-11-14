'Wicked' Star Cynthia Erivo Says She Still Gets Nervous When She Sings

Play video content TMZ.com

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy award-winning singer, but she still gets nervous when she has to show off her pipes ... admitting as much on camera.

We got the "Wicked" star Wednesday at ABC Studios in New York City and our photog asked her about her live, impromptu duet with costar Ariana Grande on "TODAY" ... when they sang Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Play video content NBC

Cynthia says she still gets nervous every time she sings ... and it was no different live on air.

Despite the nerves, Cynthia and Ariana hit a home run with their acapella cover of Chaka's hit ... explaining 'Every Woman' is the song they can't help but sing when they're around each other.

Play video content 11/12/24 TMZ.com

We also got Ariana in the Big Apple this week, where she was mobbed by fans on her way out of NBC.

Ariana graciously signed autographs -- mostly 'Wicked' merch -- and took photos with fans before hopping into her black SUV.