'Popular' Celebs Dressed As 'Wicked's Glinda and Elphaba!

Years in the making and "Wicked" has finally hit theaters! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo may have taken over as Glinda and Elphaba, but other big celebs are puttin' up a fight dressed as the iconic duo ...

Living in the world of Oz, stars like Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton served up Glinda The Good Witch, while Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie defied gravity with their on-theme looks.

Of course, the OG's, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, set the bar high on Broadway with the tiaras and green skin back in the early 2000s (left), but Ariana and Cynthia are bringing their own fashion pizzazz to the big screen (right).

Don't count out the rest of Hollywood from getting in the "Wicked" spirit ...