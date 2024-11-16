Don't stop be-leaf-ing, because your fall foliage fantasies are about to come true! The trees are turning, the leaves are falling and your fave celebs are basking in the magical colors! Grab your rakes and pile on into these serene snaps!

Celebs like Christie Brinkley fully immersed themselves in the fall vibes, the leaves were falling and autumn sure was calling for singer Conan Gray ... and Rita Ora struck a pose in Scotland with beautiful hues of amber!

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her Grammy nomination with a leisurely bike ride through London's fallen leaves ...

And, New York City was just a wee bit chilly for Bretman Rock who bundled up by a city park bench and some leaf piles!

Leaf it up to our festive and colorful gallery to brighten up your day 🍁!