Nikki and Brie Garcia Hot Shots To Celebrate Their 41st Bday!

It's Nikki and Brie Bella's birthday today, so to honor these total hotties with ripped bodies, we're throwin' their smokin' snaps right your way!

The twin wrestling superstars are celebrating another year around the sun, turning 41 Thursday ... and, we've got all the best shots of the bad babes from over the years.

Nikki and Bella -- born the Garcias -- joined WWE way back in 2007 ... forming their dynamic Bella Twins brand and driving fans wild in barely-there shorts and matching sports bras.

Less than 15 years later, the twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ... cementing their legendary status as some of the best wrasslers of all time.

Away from the ring, Nikki and Brie can really pull off the leather look ... showing off every bit of their curvy frames here in matching leather pants -- with Nikki throwing on a matching leather top to boot.

Nikki and Brie used to live in Arizona, but they moved to Napa Valley back in 2020 ... and, with California sun all year round, the two spend a decent amount of time in bikinis -- almost certainly giving their diehard mud-wrestling fantasies.